The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Walking in the 20 degree weather and looking out at the snow, it’s safe to say that I most definitely miss being in the Florida warmth and sunshine. I went twice in the last two months, and I’m looking back fondly at both trips.

Over the week of Christmas and Hanukkah, I went to South Florida to visit my grandparents. We stayed in Deerfield Beach in a cute little cottage with a screened-in pool. My grandparents and aunt would come over each day to swim and hang out with us before we would all go out to dinner later in the evening.

I miss being able to sit out on the back patio when eating breakfast, and swimming in the afternoons. The temperature was in the seventies, which was perfect for a nice stroll around the neighborhood. I miss relaxing on the reclining couches at my grandparents’ new house. I miss trying to take a picture of their cat, but every time I took my phone out, she unfortunately ran away – understandably so.

However, something that would become less than ideal during the trip…I got sick! About half way through the trip, I caught a mild cold. Understandably, my extended family didn’t want to get sick, so they stopped coming over. Luckily, we bought nasal spray, which helped a lot with symptoms. We were still able to safely go out to dinner with our family.

I was also very disappointed when I got sick because I had plans to meet up with a friend I met from an online fandom. We settled on seeing each other during my last afternoon of the trip, and I was worried that I’d be too contagious to go through with it. However, miraculously, I was feeling well enough to see her!

We met up at a coffee shop in her town, around 40 minutes away. (Shoutout to my mom for driving me!) Meeting her for the first time was so easy, because we’ve known each other for a year or so prior. We talked about anything and everything over coffee, and the conversation flowed so naturally. We then went to the beach – we took pictures and walked along the deck above the beach.

My December Florida trip will forever be a memory and I wish I was there now. Of course, I wish I wasn’t sick. I didn’t enjoy that. However, everything else about the trip was much-needed. I can’t wait for spring to come so I can go outside and not freeze! I also don’t want to have to shovel snow off my car, that’s not fun.