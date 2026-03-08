My Weekend In New Hampshire

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past Thursday to Monday was spent with my mom in Jackson, New Hampshire. We stayed at a beautiful resort called Nordic Village Resort. Our room was like our own little apartment at the top of a hill, facing a ski resort, trees, and log cabins. The space was equipped with a kitchen area, dining area, a living room with a couch and King sized bed, a fireplace, a bathroom with a jacuzzi, and a separate bedroom with yet another King sized bed that I stayed in. There was a large slider in the living area so we could enjoy the sights of nature while we relaxed in the room. We did a lot with our weekend, and balanced down time and adventures!

Day 1:

On Friday, our first full day in New Hampshire, we spent the day relaxing in our hotel room. I got to sleep in, and then went out to the living room where the fireplace was blazing. We started a puzzle that we kept out on the table our whole time there. We also found some good shows and movies to watch on television. Overall, it was a much-needed relaxing and peaceful day.

Day 2:

Saturday was more exciting and active than the day before. We woke up earlier and went to a local cafe where I got a chai latte, and my mom got an almond joy latte! Then we hit the road, driving up to Mount Washington. I had never seen Mount Washington before, so this was a very exciting excursion for me. We stopped at the Great Glen Trails Center, which faces the mountain, and I was able to capture some amazing photos. We also poked around in the store and got a couple of those stamped pennies from the penny press! When we got back to our resort, we went down to the pool area. There was an outdoor heated pool and an outdoor hot tub, which we spent some time in. It was so cool to be outside with snow all around us, but warm in the water! Then later in the afternoon, we drove to the Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire. This was an insane experience. You walk in and are immediately surrounded by large ice structures, with lights that change colors. I felt like I was in the movie Frozen or Ice Age. There is an ice slide there as well that my mom and I got to go down. They have food trucks there where you can get hot chocolate and heated pastries to keep you warm.

Day 3:

On Sunday, my mom and I drove about forty minutes south of where we were staying to go snow tubing at King Pine Ski area. I had never been snow tubing before, and it was exhilarating! I felt like a little kid again, whizzing down the hill in my tube, spinning and dizzy by the time I reached the bottom. We had an hour-long pass, and afterwards we went shopping in North Conway! We stopped at Zeb’s General Store, which is probably the best general store I’ve stepped foot in, and the Bavarian Chocolate Haus, where we tasted some delicious chocolates. Later that night, when we were back at our hotel, we completed our puzzle!

Overall, this was a great way to spend a much-needed girls’ getaway weekend with my mom. We had enough time to relax, explore, and participate in some winter activities. I definitely recommend Jackson, New Hampshire, as a winter spot to visit if you’re trying to plan a trip that isn’t too far away!