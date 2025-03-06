The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sunday: “Poison Poison”: Renee Rapp

I do not know what it was about Sunday, but there was something about it that just “could poison poison” given I was extremely sick as is. However, this song perfectly describes how the beginning of the week started.

Monday: “I Can’t Breathe”: Parker McCollum

Monday was the type of day that country music just hit the spot. Parker McCollum is always a decent vibe, and this song just felt right for the Monday. This song gives the vibe of everything you try not being enough and falling short. Which is how this day felt, like anything and everything that could have given me a hard time did.

Tuesday: “30 for 30”: SZA and Kendrick Lamar

This song is my favorite song in the moment because it’s all about matching energy, and that has been my highlight of this semester. About being in my ‘let them’ era. Not allowing someone to ruin my vibes because they are unsure in themselves.

Wednesday: “Smile”: Morgan Wallen

This song was on repeat all of Wednesday. This song just has such a nice beat and is so calming to listen to most of the time, it was a good break compared to everything else that was being played at the time.

Thursday: “Outta Your Mind”: Lil Jon and LMFAO

Thursday was a party in and of itself. The vibes were vibing on Thursday and this song was exactly how it felt. Even when getting ready to go out, this was the song that was stuck in my head.

Friday: “Options”: Eemiaj

This song keeps up with the matching energy vibe. This is how Friday felt to me. To prioritize your worth and acknowledge when somebody does something that gives weirdo energy. It was a moment to have this song playing while getting ready for the day.

Saturday: “Pink Pony Club”: Chappell Roan

Lastly, we ended an iconic week with an iconic song by an icon. I do not care about any of the little details, after having a long week, the most entertaining thing is screaming this song at the top of your lungs. Not to mention, the vibes of this song are so positive that they make any and every day better.