My Valentine’s Day Dinner Recap

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

This year’s Valentine’s Day marked another year of being my parents’ third wheel, and I wouldn’t have it any other way!

On Friday night, the three of us went out to dinner at Ravello in Watertown. Right as we walked in, there were people everywhere. We were glad that the place was doing well! The only time we could get a reservation was at 5:45, and it seemed like a lot of people had the same idea as we did.

We sat down at a table by a window. I already knew I was going to get the pappardelle bolognese, and maybe a Caesar salad as an appetizer. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that they had a crab cake appetizer. Because I’m lactose intolerant, I had to ask my routine question to our waiter: “do the crab cakes have any milk or cream in it?” Unfortunately, they did. Caesar salad with balsamic dressing, it is! I ordered my bolognese, my mom got chicken parm, and my dad got fra diavolo.

After ordering, I wanted to take some pictures. Before getting to the restaurant, I told my mom that I wanted her to take a picture from her point of view while holding my hand, pretending I was at the restaurant with a date. After a couple tries, it looked exactly as I pictured. Then, I took a picture of my parents – for them to have, and also for me to use for my Instagram story along with my holding hands picture. I thought it was funny!

We got our appetizers, and I thoroughly enjoyed my salad and complimentary bread. Oh, how I love Italian restaurants for their fresh bread!

Even though we sat down at 5:45, it felt like an hour until we got our main courses. I wasn’t complaining, the restaurant was busy! However, the bolognese was worth the wait. The thick noodles and steaming meat sauce were delicious together. I finished the entire bowl!

After a lovely dinner out, we went back home. We each ate a mini square of chocolate cake before watching TV to end the night. Another fantastic Valentine’s Day was in the books!