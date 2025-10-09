This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Elderberry Lemon Balm

Elderberry makes a very yummy and fruity tea, and it mixes well with other flavors, so there are many, many combinations that you can enjoy! My personal favorite combination is elderberry and lemon balm, but I do have a very strong bias toward lemon balm. It’s a kind of mint, so it’s cooling and refreshing, and it tastes like lemon, but it’s also quite sweet, like lemonade. Elderberry itself is something I particularly like in autumn because I was always taught growing up that elderberries help you heal a cold. This is a study that supports this and found that elderberry helps your body’s immune system. This helps you during the sickness season, but also during the stress season of school!

2. Trader Joe’s Spicy Chai Tea Latte Mix

This is for the people who love a really sweet, sugary drink. It’s a guilty pleasure of mine…it has SO much sugar, but I literally love this mix so much. It tastes just like a chai latte, even if you add it to water. I like to add it to milk, and recently I’ve been trying to save my digestive system by using nut-based milks, and it is delicious. However, it can also be added to water, and it will still taste so yummy. Even if you want it iced, I think it is best to heat the liquid that you’re going to use before adding the mix, because, in my experience, the mix powder has a really hard time dissolving into cold drinks. So instead, I microwave the milk or water, add and mix in the powder, and then add in some ice afterwards. I also want to note that you probably don’t need to use the whole scoop that it comes with, because the serving size is honestly a little big (something I’ve never said before).

So these are my two favorite teas for autumn!! Iced or hot, these are both so yummy and classic. I will never get tired of drinking them.