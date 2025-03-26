The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

I don’t even think this one needs much introduction. I watched this show for the first time fairly recently when it first became available on Netflix in 2020, and I have already rewatched it several times. This timeless show covers topics of war, imperialism, (and genocide and propaganda as extensions of these), trauma, familial conflicts, growth, and more, in a format that is digestible for all ages while remaining lighthearted enough to have countless iconic jokes and fun moments. The themes in this show are handled beautifully and the loyal following it has is demonstrative of its excellence.

I don’t love that there have been multiple live-action remake attempts, both because I dislike when animated shows are remade in live-action in general as I don’t think many story (and core stylistic!) elements translate well, and because from what I’ve heard, they never quite hit the mark. Avatar: The Last Airbender was near perfect, and I wish movie/showmakers would leave well enough alone!

That said, I enjoyed the sequel show, Legend of Korra, and am excited about the upcoming sequel series, Avatar: Seven Havens. I think the key here is that the creators of the original are involved in both of these projects, which was not the case for the infamous film, and was for the show adaptation before they dropped out. I definitely have high hopes for the new sequel and am excited for the universe to expand!

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

This was another show that I watched in peak quarantine days when my sleep schedule was totally off the rails. I’d stay up until 2 am watching this show and remember crying (and smiling) at the finale in the dark. It’s pinky purply, sparkly, and queer af, which made my little heart very happy.

I actually think there are a lot of character and thematic similarities between Legend of Korra and this reboot of the ‘80s classic, to the point that I wrote a whole mini-essay in my notes app about it. It’s fun to observe the parallels!

Bluey

Just like Avatar: The Last Airbender, there’s a reason this “kids” show has resonated with so many people of varying ages. It makes you laugh, smile, and cry while navigating a range of lighthearted to heavy topics in brief, seven-minute episodes. Also, after long days of grinding, hustling, and whatever else you can call “generally making it day to day on our lovely and chaotic planet,” singing along to the silly little simplistic theme song is just too much fun. I’m so happy that young kids have such an amazing show to grow up with, and that it’s not just enjoyable for older viewers, but truly touches the heart.

Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse

This show had absolutely top-tier humor and deserved a longer run. My head is constantly full of quotes from this show that are applicable to so many situations, but alas, no one understands my references. I’m convinced that the writers of this show were comedic geniuses, and while I know some sound bites have made the rounds on TikTok, I still feel this show is underappreciated. Individual episodes tend to be just around 3 minutes long, so it’s easy to watch a bunch at once. While it’s a go-to of mine when I need a pick-me-up, I’ll always be bummed that it ended too soon.

Arcane

I could recommend this show for the breathtaking visuals alone, but it’s got a great story and characters to go along with that, too. This show is beautifully woman-centered and offers a great range of women’s stories and personalities. It’s definitely not as cheery as my above suggestions; this is one story you really need to buckle up for.

I had some issues with season two, mainly with the pacing and particularly because I feel strongly that it should have actually been split into seasons two and three. I think the first season set the bar so high that when the second season fell short in a number of ways, even if minor overall, it felt slightly disappointing as a continuation, and ultimately finale, to the story that started in season one. Still, the show is 100% worth a watch all the way through and is a beautiful piece of art, visually and in its writing.