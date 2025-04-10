My Thoughts and Opinions on Lucy Dacus’s New Album “Forever is a Feeling”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lucy Dacus’s new album, Forever Is a Feeling, has been out for a few weeks, and I’ve already added it to my list of perfect albums. I’m not silent about my love for Lucy Dacus because of how incredible a musician, songwriter, and performer Lucy is. I’ve listened to this album front and back multiple times at this point, so I definitely have many thoughts about it.

This album stylistically feels different from Dacus’s past albums, and I am not complaining by any means. I love her most recent album, Home Video, which has more of a synthetic alternative sound with lots of percussion. Forever Is a Feeling incorporates violin, piano, and guitar to create a light and heavenly sound throughout the album. Lucy uses a lot of religious and classical imagery in her songwriting, and I’ve noticed its presence in this album as well. I’ve also noticed that Lucy’s tone on a lot of the songs is brighter as well, which is another shift from her previous albums. This is also one of those albums where I recommend listening to the tracklist in order because each song flows into the next so beautifully. Everything builds upon each other in a way that is so well done. In my head, Forever Is a Feeling is a love album dedicated to Julien Baker, and nearly every song was written for her. Lucy sounds almost happier on this album, and I’m convinced it’s because she and Julien are deeply in love and happy together.

It’s hard to pick my overall favorite songs because each is genuinely so good, but if I had to pick, my favorites are “Big Deal,” “Ankles,” “For Keeps,” “Come Out,” and “Modigliani.” I will die on the hill that Lucy Dacus is one of the greatest modern lyricists because of the way in which she packs so much emotion into her lyrics and songs. This album explores themes of intimacy and its many forms, as well as the stages and feelings of falling in love with someone. I will forever be sobbing when she sings “You’re a big deal” over and over again in “Big Deal” or in “For Keeps” when she says, “If the Devil’s in the details, then God is in the gap in your teeth.” These aren’t outwardly romantic lines, but they carry this deeper heartfeltness that sticks with the listener. There is something so gutwrenchingly beautiful about telling someone they matter to you and that the little details about them mean everything to you. I could sit and dissect her lyrics for hours, and I thoroughly believe everyone can find meaning in her music.