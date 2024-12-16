The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The year is coming to a close and with that, so should my outdated habits! Although you don’t have to wait for the next year to better yourself, a new year feels like a push to start. Here are some of the goals I plan on pursuing in 2025:

1. Letting go of labels

Labels are increasingly common nowadays, especially with constant trends and aesthetics rising and falling on TikTok or YouTube. It’s natural to identify with labels because they help form communities and forge connections. However, I’ve noticed in the past couple of years that I really hold myself to these labels and it’s gotten increasingly restrictive. A big example I can use is my dorm: I love pink, cutesy decorations that are very feminine but one of my favorite characters is Pompompurin from Sanrio. He is not pink. I convinced myself to not give into my love for him because he was yellow and for some reason, I thought my room would no longer be cutesy or feminine or aesthetic. But now I’ve realized that Pompompurin matches my aesthetic BECAUSE I like him. Don’t limit yourself from things you enjoy just to fit a label or image in your head, let yourself enjoy life. Once you limit yourself to labels, you struggle to truly know yourself.

2. Setting appropriate boundaries and putting myself first

Living with another person has called attention to my struggle to set good boundaries for myself. It is something I have never had to live with before, so the experience is showing a shortcoming of mine that I didn’t even know existed. Especially in the current social media climate, boundaries are being emphasized now more than ever, and I finally see why. In a space where you exist, you deserve to feel welcome and be happy. Whether that is your house, your dorm, or even just a hangout with friends. Don’t put someone else’s happiness over your own because you are your best advocate.

3. Committing to skincare

Skincare has always been something I forget to do. If I do remember to do it, I don’t do it thoroughly. My skin is in a constant breakout and it’s one of my biggest insecurities yet I can’t bring myself to focus up and create a routine. I plan on changing this going into the new year because I’m tired of idly letting my insecurities build. Even if my skin doesn’t completely clear after committing to a skincare routine, I’d still be happy to just feel cleaner and better about my skin’s health.

4. Learning Japanese

Learning any language has always been such an inspiring and admirable thing to me and despite taking Spanish classes for almost 8 years, I still don’t have a strong grasp on the language. I want to try a fresh start at learning a language and really lock into it. I chose Japanese because I interact with its media and culture a lot already, but truly any language would be a very good resolution for anyone looking to find a hobby this upcoming year. Although it takes a lot of work, the product is too valuable to deny and it opens so many opportunities for you to travel, interact with another culture, and enjoy connecting with entirely new people.