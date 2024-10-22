The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at Lasell

Ever since I started dating my lovely boyfriend, I’ve been thinking about how different he is from my ex and realized…how much of an ick he was. I didn’t realize how many things about him were icks until after he was gone. Then I started to think about icks in general and believe that every person here should know what my icks are, to hopefully help people realize an ick that they could be possibly dealing with.

Being rude to friends: I hate it when I introduce my partner to my friends and they end up being rude to them, especially for no reason. I don’t want to date someone who’s rude to my friends, unless my friends are bad people and they don’t want to be associated with them; then I understand.

Messy (to an extent): Being messy is fine at some point if it’s not too much and you’ll pick it up as soon as you’re free, but if I come over to your place and see that your room is absolutely filthy even after you knew I was coming over, best believe I won’t be back until you get your act together because what is wrong with you? Unless you’re dealing with mental health, then I won’t shame you at all but come on…

Acts nonchalant about everything: I don’t want to be with someone that doesn’t show interest, emotions or reactions to anything I say or to anything that happens. I didn’t know I was dating a rock; plus if I don’t see you react to anything I do or say, I’m going to assume you’re not interested in me and I’ll drop feelings immediately.

Knowing your limit with alcohol but going beyond it constantly to the point others have to take care of you: As a college student that goes to parties and even has parties herself, it’s very annoying watching people who get blasted knowing their limit and choosing to go beyond that limit. It’s not funny nor is it cool; it’s gross and now other people can’t have fun and need to take care of you so you don’t get hurt. If I know your limit and you choose to go beyond it for more “fun”, you’ll never hear from me again.

Not hygienic: The last guy I dated was not that hygienic and ‘til this day, it gives me a shiver up my spine knowing that he wasn’t clean at all. I would not judge if you’re going through something mentally or financially where you can’t take care of yourself, but if you have every item you need in order to be hygienic and nothing is stopping you in any way, and you choose to not be hygienic…get out of my face.