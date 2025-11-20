My Recent Graphic Design Projects

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a graphic designer, I am always looking to improve my skills, whether that involves actively working on them or drawing inspiration from elsewhere. Being in a creative field gives you tons of options on how you want to do that, though. My field is very versatile! Here are some of my most recent projects that I have been working on, either as a fun personal project or for one of my courses.

I have been recently working on this poster design as just a personal project since the day it popped into my head this week! In the 2000s, there were a lot of different aesthetics that blew up. I am personally looking at the Frutiger era, where Frutiger subgenres blew up from the Frutiger typeface. So what is my idea? My idea was to take elements specifically from the Frutiger Metro aesthetic and clash video game characters with it from video games I love into a cool and aesthetically pleasing poster.

When thinking about the Frutiger Metro aesthetic, there are a lot of bright colors, specifically bright green, orange, purple, blue, and yellow. A lot of the aesthetics take from city-based and almost grunge-like elements. I just love, love, love the Frutiger Metro aesthetic. I love the bright colors and the funky, almost pop-like designs. I thought that this was a pretty cool idea for me to try out, and I really love how it is coming out so far!

My other project was for one of my graphic design classes. I am creating a biodiversity collage specifically targeting endangered species. At first, I wasn’t sure how to go about this design and was really stuck, but I took inspiration from other people who have done collages specifically about animals, and I got a more visual understanding of what I wanted to do. The composition really matters when you’re making collages, so my idea was to put the elements of the collage in the center but leave the edges of the paper showing a bit to balance it out.

These are just a few projects I am currently working on, as I don’t want to stress myself out with too much, but I’m excited to see the results!