My Recap and Thoughts on “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of my favorite shows of all time. I love a good romance show and one that’s full of plot twists as well. However, it can get my wheels going when a character does something utterly questionable.

Now that season three is over, it’s safe to say that Jelly, Jeremiah and Belly, would have never worked. Jeremiah did love Belly, we can see that, but.. It seemed like it was always a competition against the older brother, Conrad. Jeremiah’s personality just did not go hand in hand with Belly’s personality. They looked better as best friends rather than lovers, and that makes sense because sometimes people are just better off staying as friends rather than getting deep into feelings that potentially might ruin the relationship.

Not only that, I personally have always preferred Bonrad, Conrad and Belly. Conrad going to therapy and taking accountability for most of his actions from the previous seasons is what got me to love him a lot more. It just proved his maturity, and quite frankly, he did a solid job at trying not to ruin his younger brother’s wedding. Well, he tried, and then it got too much, but Belly knew she loved Conrad and still went for Jeremiah.

Speaking of Belly, a few times she really made my eyes twitch. Her character is really complex, and I do like how they made her. However, she was always doubting herself, and didn’t know fully what she actually wanted. I actually want to talk about her character more. Her going to Paris, to me, I think it genuinely changed her for the better. It’s like, she knew what she wanted and she got it. I personally wouldn’t have survived in a foreign country alone. That was a huge character development for her, and the friends she made there honestly helped her case more rather than hurt it. When she chased Conrad through the streets of Paris after telling him to catch the next train, I knew she had finally figured out what she wanted.

Finishing this off, I actually love how Jeremiah found his true calling as well, and that was cooking. I also think he and Denise go together well, hand in hand. So, in the end, everyone pretty much won and got what they truly wanted.