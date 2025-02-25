The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have an obsession with matcha lattes.

It doesn’t matter if they’re served hot or cold, although I prefer cold. I look forward to waking up and grabbing a good matcha latte from literally anywhere. It’s the perfect start to my day and makes my day 100% better.

A lot of people who try it first usually say it tastes like “grass”, which is understandable because I was like that at first. But in all honesty, a lot of it has to do with the brand of matcha powder cafes get or you get. Matcha powder varies too; they can either be sweet or bitter or right in the middle. I personally prefer the sweeter ones since I like the nutty taste some powders have.

I like matcha so much, I started making my own. I bought a matcha kit with the whisk, bowl, and a chasen just so I can make matcha at the comfort of my home without having to go out.

I’m still learning how to make matcha just right though; it definitely takes a bit because you have to find the perfect temperature and amount of matcha or hot water you put into the bowl to whisk it.

My feed on Instagram is even full of matcha latte content creators or people who just like to drink it in general. That’s where I get most of my matcha recipes from. There’s even matcha pastries that you can try too. There’s lots of things you can use matcha for; it’s not just for a drink.

To tie it all in, I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of matcha and the way it tastes. It’s my go-to drink in every cafe or restaurant in general. Matcha has been engraved into my personality and every day living and it shall forever be my favorite drink!