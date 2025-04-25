The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Freshman year, all I wanted was to find a group, a group where I felt like I belonged. In my leadership class, it was an assignment to join at least one club if you were not on a sports team. As a STEM major, I had no clue what I wanted to do. It scared me, I didn’t know where I would fit in, and I was worried about walking into a room full of people whom I did not know. I signed up for Her Campus, it sounded like it would be a great club, a way for me to explore writing creatively without having the academic obligations attached to it. Those girls changed my life instantly.

Her Campus at Lasell has created a great group for me over the last three years. My college experience would be nothing like the way it was had I never joined it in the first place. My freshman year was the one that drew me into the club the most. Created an amazing support system for me. They were such sweet girls and taught me so much over the last few years. I was able to step into the Events Director position, and help create events for the club and make memories with people whom I looked forward to seeing each week.

Joining Her Campus is what allows people from all majors to get together and create strong friend groups with people they wouldn’t have many opportunities to cross paths with prior. I was able to make best friends with girls in fashion, education, and so many other majors that I would have likely not met. At Lasell, we have an event called a “Torchlight Parade”, which is when we can pass our “torch” down to someone who means a lot to us. For me, this was an easy option. I chose to ask the Her Campus at Lasell’s president. She has been by my side since our freshman year. So when I told her I was graduating early, she was the first person to be so excited for me. I knew I had found someone who had made an impact on my life.

If I could recommend anything to a freshman in college, it would be – join the club! Take that step because it is what allows you to get out there more than what you can just within your major.

Thank you to my Her Campus girls, you have made each year so much better than the last. I have continued to get closer and closer to each of you more than I ever thought was possible. I know this club is something I will carry with me each day for the rest of my life, and constantly show support to my Lasell girls. I cannot thank you enough for allowing me to create events for you guys along with the school. With the academic year coming to a close, I love each of you dearly, and I cannot wait to see how far you all go.

I will always love Her Campus as a whole. Hoping that the next round of people can find the love in this club that I carry so dearly.

Goodbye Her Campus, thank you for making my three years of college so special and with that, I sign off, as a writer and an event director.