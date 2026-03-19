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My Go-To Makeup Products as Someone with a Quick Makeup Routine

I am going to be honest, I’ve never really learned how to do a full makeup routine, so normally I just throw on a few different products and start my day. Here is a list of the products I can’t live without, and that make my routine fast while also looking good.

Fenty Beauty Concealer

I have been using this concealer for years and am obsessed with the coverage it gives. As someone who gets dark undereyes after one night of bad sleep, this product is a lifesaver. I appreciate that I only have to use a little bit, and although the bottle is small, it lasts me a long time. Sometimes I will put a translucent powder over it so that it doesn’t appear so dewy, or so that it lasts throughout the entire day.

Ulta Brand Blush

I love finding a good product that does not cost a lot of money, especially being in college. I use the Ulta Brand blush stick almost every day, especially in the winter when my skin is paler than normal. It adds some color to my face and makes me look more alive. I only use this as a blush, but it can also be used as a lip product!

Mascara – Telescopic or Benefit Bad Gal Bang

I am currently obsessed with both these brands. I love the way that both these wands do not clump my lashes because the bristles are so small. I used to use waterproof mascara, but found that removing it was damaging my lashes, so I started to only use washable mascara, and now my lashes are so much healthier and longer. The Benefit mascara gives my lashes volume and length that almost looks like I am wearing falsies. However, when I am on more of a budget, I turn to my roots and use Telescopic.

Anastasia Brow Powder

There is not a day in my life that I don’t fill in my brows. With them being one of my biggest insecurities, I have learned what products work and don’t work for me. The Anastasia Brow Powder in the color ebony has been a must-have in my makeup bag for a couple of years now. I love how easily it goes on, how I don’t have to use a lot of product, and my brows don’t feel crusty or heavy like they do with a gel. If I were told I could only use one makeup product from my bag for the rest of my life, it would be this.

Tinted Moisturizer

I don’t have a specific brand for this that I live by, but I love having one in my routine. I feel like it adds an extra bit of glow and helps give the effect that I put a lot of effort into my makeup. I always try to find one that has SPF in it to protect my skin from the sun! I have tried the Ulta Beauty Collection tinted moisturizer and even one from Trader Joe’s. I have also just started using the Morphe Sun Drops and love the way they make my skin look sun-kissed. I just add a drop or two to my normal moisturizer and have found that a little goes a long way.