My Go-To Fast Food Orders

Fast food makes for an easy and convenient meal. While I definitely go to certain restaurants more than others, I tend to order the same meal. What can I say, I know what I like! I’m lactose intolerant, and I choose to avoid lactose when I can. That being said, here are my orders from each fast food restaurant that I go to!

Chipotle

Chipotle is my go-to. I tend to get it once a month, and it never fails me (except when they accidentally put cheese on it…which has happened once). I find myself craving my favorite order frequently.

My order: Burrito with a combination of white and brown rice, pinto beans, pork carnitas, corn salsa, guacamole, and lettuce with a small bag of chips.

Subway

I haven’t been to Subway in years, but I’ve considered trying it again soon. I love my sandwich order there, and I wonder if there will be new options that I haven’t tried yet. While I had my favorite order, I’m open to changing my mind to a new sandwich!

My [not updated] order: 6’ sub on Italian bread with turkey, bacon, lettuce, mayo, pickles, and avocado if they have it, and a small bag of plain Lays chips.

Jersey Mike’s

The reason why I haven’t been to Subway in years is that I’ve been into Jersey Mike’s. If I randomly want an Italian sub, this will be the place I’ll go to.

My order: 6’ sub on white bread with ham, salami, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and yellow mustard, and a small bag of plain Lays chips.

Dunkin Donuts

I have two orders for Dunkin’. While I love their brown sugar syrup (and cookie syrup…SO delicious), I also love their refreshers! I don’t know if it’s on the menu anymore, but Sabrina Carpenter’s strawberry daydream refresher is another amazing drink. I hope it’s still there, I haven’t checked!

My drink orders: Iced decaf latte with oat milk and brown sugar syrup OR mango pineapple refresher.

My food order: Sourdough egg sandwich with a small side of hashbrowns.

Starbucks

I also have two orders for Starbucks because I love both their coffee and refreshers. Starbucks also has an amazing sugar cookie syrup served in the winter, and I highly recommend that. In general, I’ve found myself ordering these two drinks. However, I also love their seasonal refreshers, vanilla bean creme frappuccino (which can be made dairy-free!), and general lattes with flavored syrups.

My orders: Iced decaf americano with a splash of almond milk and dairy-free cold foam OR pink drink.

Burger King

Out of the big three burger chains, I tend to go to Burger King the most. Wendy’s is a close second. I like it a lot! However, I’ve been going to Burger King for years. My order is almost always the same each time, and it’s so good.

My order: Whopper with lettuce, pickles, mayo, and ketchup, and a small side of fries.

Chick-Fil-A

I tend to go to Chick-fil-A if I want a chicken sandwich. Their grilled chicken is really good with some Chick-fil-A sauce! Their waffle fries are amazing, and they make the meal, along with a drink. For me, it’s always the sweet tea – it never fails!

My order: Grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, pickles, and Chick-fil-A sauce, a small side of fries, and sweet tea.

Raising Canes

If you’re dairy-free or lactose intolerant, run to Raising Canes to get their grilled nuggets. Trust me on this. The skin on the chicken is amazing – they cook them so well. Dip them in the sauce, and it’s incredible. I also love their fries and Texas toast!

My order: Combo plate with grilled nuggets, fries, and Texas toast.