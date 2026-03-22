This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have never gone on a traditional spring break before. I’ve traveled to visit friends before, but nothing that involves sitting on a beach in March somewhere far away. So, my parents decided to treat me to a beach trip for my final spring break. We settled on St. John because we saw the Lovango Resort featured on a local show we were watching together. (The owners of Lovango also own hotels on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.)

I thought a successful spring break is based on how many frozen drinks I have per day. My personal favorites are piña coladas and strawberry daiquiris! However, I learned that the beaches are just as important. St. John actually has a few beaches on the island that are listed as the most beautiful in the world. I’m not sure if the donkey we saw roaming the beach was a part of that ranking, but I learned donkeys enjoy the beach just as much as people. Not to mention, the wild goats and chickens we passed as well.

Another key element of a successful spring break is good food, and St. John delivered. My favorite place to grab ice cream in the afternoon to cool off is Irie Pops. The entire selection of ice cream is dairy free, which warmed my lactose intolerant heart. One of the most popular restaurants on the island is Morgan’s Mango. It’s really hard to get reservations there, but we were able to secure three spots at the bar. The seafood was amazing, and the key lime pie rivaled the Florida Keys, which I thought was known to be the best. Finally, the most unique lunch we had was at Lime Out. There’s not many things more fun than sitting on a buoyant couch eating tacos and drinks from a floating taco bar. I had never used the ocean as a napkin before, until now.

I would’ve never wanted the vacation to end if it wasn’t for the gazillion bug bites that were itching me. One word of warning: expect sunshowers at least one to two times per day.