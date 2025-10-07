My Favorite Fall Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think of fall fashion, my mind immediately goes to brown leather jackets, tall boots, dark jeans, leg warmers, cardigans, and so much more. I’m not one to dress up all nice every morning, but I definitely have an interest in fashion trends that I love. Here are some fall fashion trends that I absolutely love and would wear!

CARDIGANS

A good cardigan goes a long way. Not only that, I feel like you can do so much with cardigans to make your fit really pop. It depends on the color of the cardigan, but a white, brown, or black shirt under it is always a must for me.

Cardigans also come in all different styles, whether it be a plain color, a button-up (my favorite), or one with some sort of design on it, like animal prints or stripes. You can just get away with so much with a cardigan.

LEG WARMERS

Leg warmers are an absolute must-have for me personally, specifically white ones. White ones just go with everything, especially in the fall when everyone is wearing warmer colors. I feel like they can also go with a lot, you can even pull them up over your leggings, your jeans, but my favorite combo with them is definitely with a skirt. A skirt, a sweater, black Mary Janes, tights, and some cute accessories to go with your fit are a personal go-to while styling leg warmers.

LEATHER

Those long leather trench coats that I see on social media or just around outside are so cute, and I really love the vibe of them. They’re not only stylish, but they must be super beneficial if it’s really cold or rainy outside. I don’t personally have one, but I have something similar, it’s just soft and fuzzy instead of leather. Either way, I’d style a long leather trench coat with a pair of leather boots, with some leather gloves. You can never go wrong with leather!

MARY JANES

Nothing can go wrong with a pair of Mary Janes! You can wear them with anything really; it doesn’t have to be a fancy dress. You can wear them with any type of jeans, a skirt, or a jean skirt, with lace socks, leg warmers, tights, and so many more options to choose from when styling Mary Janes.

Those are just the core four I personally love when dressing for the fall or just thinking about fall fashion in general. Fall is a personal favorite of mine because I feel like anything goes since the colors are beautiful, the weather is perfect, and there are a lot of fun things to do in the fall to wear these super cute outfits!