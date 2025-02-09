The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Over the past few years, I’ve gotten more and more into watching livestreams via YouTube. I prefer watching livestreams of some of my favorite video games, like Disney Dreamlight Valley or the Nancy Drew PC games. I’ve discussed my love for these games in previous articles, but I love watching others play these games as much as I enjoy playing them myself. I think there’s a comfort in knowing others share a similar interest or passion as you, and getting to interact with a welcoming community of these people is wonderful. Being able to watch these streams live or catch up by watching the recording later always brightens my day or gives me something fun to look forward to. There are two streamers I watch on the regular, and I’m going to use this article as a way to shout them out and show them some love!

WizardKitten

WizardKitten was my introduction to the world of video game streaming when I started watching her content almost two years ago. She primarily streams the Nancy Drew PC games and makes regular content about them, but she also livestreams other video games throughout the year. A previous livestream of hers for the game Danger on Deception Island had come up on my YouTube recommended page and having piqued my curiosity, I clicked on the video. What I discovered was a rich and lively community of people who all shared a deep love for the Nancy Drew games. After finishing the first stream, I immediately started another one, and just kept going after that. My favorite streaming series WizardKitten does is the Nancy Drew Summer Streamathon, where she streams and plays every Nancy Drew game, always with a fun theme and corresponding activities. This past summer was Academia Nancy, and we spent the livestreams sharing fun facts related to the games, and solving original puzzles along the way. These games and their livestreams have come to mean so much to me, which is why WizardKitten has easily become one of my favorite comfort streamers.

Kyra’s Valley

After getting more and more into Disney Dreamlight Valley, I started watching content related to the game on YouTube. That’s how I found Kyra’s Valley, after her videos started getting recommended to me. She creates some absolutely gorgeous builds within the games, and also livestreams every Wednesday and sometimes additional times during the week. I always look forward to these Wednesday streams, and again getting to interact with a supportive community of people who love the game and Disney in general. We have so much fun discussing everything Dreamlight Valley, from in-game features to speculating about what future updates hold. This game is already so magical, and Kyra’s channel encapsulates that perfectly.

Watching livestreams of video games I love has brought me so much comfort and joy over the past few years, as well as watching the regular content these creators put out!