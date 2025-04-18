The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The year is a quarter of the way over, but a lot of music has been released so far. While a lot of my favorite artists have not released anything yet, I wanted to give a rundown of the albums I have listened to and liked, along with one album I want to listen to next.

“Mayhem” by Lady Gaga

Might I say the best album of 2025 so far? I’m obsessed. Lady Gaga came to SLAY. The very first single released was Disease, which climbed up fast to land in my top 5 songs of hers. After hearing the song, I thought to myself: if the first single is this good, the album is going to be next level. I can confirm that it indeed was. My favorite songs on the album are Disease and Perfect Celebrity. I also love Garden of Eden and Abracadabra. I actually love every song. No skips.

“So Close To What” by Tate McRae

Pop superstar Tate McRae has done it again! I admit that I still need to listen to the album from beginning to end, but the vibes are vibing with this one. My current favorite songs on the album are Sports Car (I’m obsessed) and I Know Love, the track that she made with her current boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.

“I Said I Love You First” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

I’m so happy Selena is happy and engaged, and that she made an album with her fiancé! I’ve only listened to it once so far, but I liked it and I’m looking forward to my second listen. My current favorite songs on the album are Call Me When You Break Up with Gracie Abrams and Bluest Flame with help from Charli XCX.

“I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)” by Teddy Swims

I’ve been a Teddy Swims fan right when he released his single Lose Control. It quickly became one of my favorite songs, and I was immediately hooked. Part 1 was released in 2023, which I admit I still need to listen to, but Part 2 was really good. I love Teddy’s raspy voice, and a whole album of it? Pure gold. I don’t have any current favorites on the album yet, but I like the song Guilty.

“Hurry Up Tomorrow” by The Weeknd

I only listened to half of this album so far, but every song has been epic. His single Cry For Me is so good, and I’m still into it even after all its radio play. It’s a longer album, coming in at almost an hour and a half. I’m looking forward to seeing if the second half is as good as the first!

“Who Believes In Angels?” by Elton John and Brandi Carlile

The fact that I liked this album surprised me. I’ve always loved Brandi – my mom introduced me to her when I was young. This album with Elton John has a 70s vibe. It felt very joyful and upbeat which I liked. I listened to it two weeks ago and haven’t tried it again since then, so I don’t have any current favorites.

“People Watching” by Sam Fender

I haven’t had the chance to listen to this album yet, but it’s on my list for my next album to listen to. The title track has been very popular on alternative radio, and I’ve grown to love it more with each listen. People Watching is my current favorite, but I’m excited to see if that changes at all!

These are just a few albums that I’ve been into so far this year. I’m looking forward to hearing about what albums are coming next!