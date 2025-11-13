My Entry Guide to PC Zombie Video Games

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a big fan of horror, I have always loved the concept of zombies. Something about them is so simple yet can be so vast and complex. There are so many different iterations of zombies throughout media, like the fast-moving zombies of 28 Days Later or the infection-based zombies of The Last of Us (which also has a game). If you’re someone who also loves the zombie genre and is looking for video games to try, here are some of my favorite easy-to-get-into choices. I have tried to limit the games on this list to ones that are affordable, if not free, as you might not want to invest too much money into a genre that you haven’t tried before. I’m also making this for PC players because that’s the only experience I have, but some of these games are potentially available on console as well!

1. Left 4 Dead 2 ($9.99)

I think this is the most iconic zombie video game ever made. It’s very popular, and for a very good reason. It’s pretty old, so it runs super easily on whatever specs you have. Basically, the core gameplay is a bunch of first-person shooter campaigns that you can play solo (with AI teammates) or co-op (with friends from your Steam). You just run through the map killing zombies with the guns and equipment you find as you run. It’s quite straightforward and, in my opinion, super replayable. If you enjoy the premise of Left 4 Dead 2 but want a game that’s more modern and polished, then you’re in luck because the creators made Back 4 Blood. It’s exactly the same idea as Left 4 Dead 2, except it has much better graphics (which may make it hard to run for some people) and an economy system in the campaigns. Although I have to note that it is $59.99 on Steam, so it’s not nearly as affordable as the original.

2. Cry of Fear (Free)

If you’re looking for something more scary, this is the game for you. I genuinely get so scared playing this game. I have jumped out of my seat before. It’s also available both solo and co-op, and it is also a first-person shooter. It has a strong narrative and some puzzle-solving moments, which I think differentiate it from other zombie games. However, I think that this game really excels at the ambience and immersion of it; it is truly a horror/psychological game compared to the other games on this list, which are more action/adventure with horror elements. This game is also easy to run on most specs, so no need to worry about that (coming from a laptop player).

3. Dying Light ($24.99)

This game is also a first-person shooter available solo or in co-op. It has a decently long narrative introduction, but after a bit, it becomes quite open-world (while still following a story). There is really interesting gameplay with a strong parkour aspect. A large part of the game is navigating the city that you’re in through interesting parkour and pathing through buildings, and also taking into account the time of day, as nighttime introduces more menacing zombies that you have to avoid. Overall, it has a very compelling story with satisfying gameplay that gets you really invested. While $25 isn’t too much money, I understand the crowd that might think it’s a bit much to spend randomly on a game, so I want to note that there are occasionally deals on Steam, making it even cheaper (and that’s true for almost every game). Regardless, it’s 100% worth the money!