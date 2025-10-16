My Current Favorite Restaurant in Back Bay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who travels to the Back Bay region of Boston several times a week, I have gone to many restaurants and cafes in the area. Also, as someone who is trying to go vegan, it’s really important to me that the places I dine are conscious of their ingredients. So if you’re looking for a cute, comfy cafe in Back Bay with vegan options and affordable baked goods, Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop is the spot for you! It is truly a tiny hidden gem! It’s located in a very convenient spot, on 12 Westland Ave, right next to the Symphony station on the Green line. It’s also a pretty quick walk from the Hynes Convention Center station or the Massachusetts Avenue station. It’s surrounded by other shops, restaurants, and fun buildings like Symphony Hall.

First of all, they have huge cookies. The size of your face. And they are quite yummy. I had a frosted spiced chai cookie along with my iced chai latte, and they were so delicious together. Like I mentioned, they also have a lot of vegan options for both their pastries and drinks. Certain cookies are designated to be made vegan, while others are “normal”, but they have a good variety of both. They also have cakes and even cake decorating classes! So you can absolutely spend a fun day out here decorating your own cake or pastry. The cafe also has a little station for books and a list of book recommendations written by other customers. It was so adorable, I obviously added my own! There were also handmade cards, pins, and stickers by local artists that you can purchase through Venmo. In fact, the walls were covered in artworks by local artists that you could purchase if you were so inclined. It was really lovely and felt so cute and local. I highly recommend going!