Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Boston Area

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
South Dakota became the first state to declare the holiday formerly recognized as “Columbus Day” Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 1990. Since then, more states have joined its ranks. Unfortunately, Massachusetts does not recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day as such, but more than 20 municipalities within the state do, including the city of Boston. Numerous events will be taking place in the area honoring the holiday and the cultures that it represents.
Museum of Fine Arts – Free Admission
The MFA will have free admission this Monday, and you can attend various events and activities celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day! While you’re there, you can view the Ancestors and Place: Indigenous North American Prints collection, which will be available through October 16th.
Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Harvard University – Free Admission
For another museum option, the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology will be offering free admission on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, as well as free museum tours!
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum – Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Connection to Place
You can also get free admission to the Isabella Gardner Stewart Museum this Monday, where Indigenous artists will lead events throughout the day.
Opening Our Doors is the festival that the above museums are participating in, but it involves more than free museum admission around the city. There will be a kick-off at The Christian Science Plaza involving several performances and music events throughout the day. You can also join different tours.
If spending time in nature is more your style, you can take this walk at the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, led by Elizabeth James-Perry.
Sundance Institute Indigenous Film Tour
October 13th and October 14th, a collection of short films by Indigenous creators will be shown at The Brattle Theatre in Cambridge.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Ceremonial Celebration
In Newton, you can join this celebration and enjoy food, music, dance, and presentations.