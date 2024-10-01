The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After an interview with The Guardian, Chappell Roan came under fire for her perspective on the 2024 election. She expressed why she is not comfortable endorsing any candidate, saying, “I have so many issues with our government in every way.” This isn’t the first time Roan has spoken out about her feelings about the government’s failings. At the Governors Ball Music Festival in June, she said before the crowd, “In response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride, we want liberty, justice, and freedom for all . . . When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” And I’m glad she did.

Nothing Chappell Roan has actually said should be controversial. She’s made it clear that she will not be enthusiastic about any government nor party that is deeply flawed – as she should. Roan has been outspoken about her support for Palestine, having considered reading poetry by Palestinian women at the White House but deciding against it, and it’s clear that her stance on the genocide plays a large role in shaping her views towards the government. She is also a staunch advocate for trans rights, partnering with organizations that raise money for trans and queer folks and saying in her interview with The Guardian, “They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people.”

People are understandably deeply fearful of life under a Trump presidency – but what strikes me as backward is the weaponization of this fear to disallow any criticism of Democrat candidates. Surely bullying anyone who brings up valid criticism of the government is antithetical to the very ideals anyone opposed to Trump holds? But it should have been expected that much of the internet would respond to Roan’s statements this way following the bratification of the Harris campaign this summer. Because Chappell Roan daring to hold the government accountable for its actions is borderline immoral (according to countless netizens), but Kamala Harris responding to pro-Palestinian protesters, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking,” is a “girl boss” moment.

And Harris’ rally comeback really does reveal so much about people’s views of this election. I’ve seen the following argument among those disappointed with Roan and elsewhere: asking why people are so critical of Democrats but not Republicans – often posed like a clever gotcha. First of all, this argument reinforces the idea that Democrats don’t really have to do anything (or expect any negative feedback whatsoever) besides not being as bad as Republicans. It also ignores that Democrats are notorious for saying one thing and doing another, like Biden’s red line all but evaporating once Israel crossed it.

I don’t understand how it’s more acceptable to express unwavering support for politicians than to encourage being critical. Life should be navigated critically – just like we should consume media critically, we should be inherently critical and question those in power, lest they start to believe that their entire platform can rest on being the less bad option. I’m personally more put off by statements like Jennifer Lawrence’s, who rightfully feels passionate about reproductive rights but went the extra mile to call Kamala Harris “an amazing candidate,” which I vehemently disagree with. My question is: why are we so eager to give politicians too much credit? And why do we praise them for the bare minimum?

It’s been exasperating watching people equate calls for accountability with support for the opposite side or even unintelligence. Yelling at people that the doomed state of our government is their fault instead of directing that energy towards politicians and actually listening to what people are saying isn’t how I expect genuine change will come around, and Chappell Roan doesn’t think so either. Her frustration is palpable in her final TikTok response to the “controversy” surrounding her political statements, and I can understand why. She encouraged people to use critical thinking, and a terrifying amount of people proved that they weren’t capable of that.