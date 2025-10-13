I’m Still at the “Big Brother” Finale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard to watch a show 3-4 times a week and then have it just be over, okay?!

In all seriousness, Big Brother Season 27 concluded at the end of September, and this was a particularly memorable season in my opinion. In all, I’d say this was a fairly likable cast. I found myself enjoying every contestant at least one point throughout the season.

The twists had me hooked. The season began with the introduction of the masked Mastermind, who caused plenty of chaos throughout the game. The first twist was unleashing a 17th houseguest, all-star Rachel Reilly. While she was never my favorite this season, I’ve enjoyed watching and getting to know her from the show. I haven’t watched any of her seasons, and while she wasn’t my favorite game player, I think she earned her rightful spot as an icon and a legend.

The season concluded with attorney Ashley Hollis winning over Vince Panaro in a 6-1 vote. This may be a controversial take, but I liked Vince a lot. Yes, he made some poor game choices, but I was hoping he’d go far, which he did! Out of the three finalists, Ashley was my least favorite. However, in the end, I was happy that she won. She played an incredible game, and spoke so eloquently to the jury. I came out of the season liking her more, and I’m looking forward to seeing where life takes her!

Streamer Morgan Pope came in third, and she was who I wanted to win out of the three. One of the funniest parts of the episode was the jury’s reactions to Morgan joining them, revealing Vince and Ashley as the final two. They were floored because they were fully expecting Morgan to win the entire game.

I’m keeping up with all three finalists on social media to see what they’ve been up to after the season. In addition to them, I especially loved America’s Favorite Houseguest recipient and fifth placer Keanu Soto, fourth placer Ava Pearl, double eviction girls Kelley Jorgensen and Lauren Domingue, and my favorite prejurors Katherine Woodman and Zach Cornell.

This was such a likable cast, and I have no bad feelings towards anyone! The main reason I’m going to miss this season is because of the cast. I got to know each houseguest over the course of two and a half months, and it’s weird not to watch them on TV for multiple days a week. However, this is making me excited for next summer!