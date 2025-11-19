I’m Having Summer Withdrawals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As October came and went, and now as November is in full force, I find myself missing the summer months more than ever. I miss when it’s dark until 8 pm, and I’d even take a humid day right now over the wind and 40-degree days. Getting fresh air feels dreadful because of how much I’d have to bundle up just to step outside. As much as I love Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the winter holidays, there’s not a lot I can look forward to right now – except my annual trip to Florida for the holiday season.

I call the period from November until the official start of winter in December “F’winter.” I prefer hot weather to cold weather, and I find myself just wanting to time-travel back to summertime on random occasions. While I unfortunately can’t do that, there are ways that I combat that feeling.

If there’s a day that I plan on staying inside, and the withdrawals are present, I’ll throw on a crop top. Utilizing my usual summer wear will make them subside. I usually wear zipper sweatshirts anyway, so if I’m cold, I’ll throw one of those on and I’ll still feel better.

It definitely helps to have a Florida trip to look forward to, like I do. I’m counting down the days until I leave. However, if you’re stuck in the cold until further notice, we know that winter doesn’t last forever – even if it may feel like it at times. I love to treat myself to an iced or frozen drink, even during a cold day. I won’t drink it outside, of course, but cozying up on the couch while the sun is still out would be a perfect setup. I’m always up for a cold drink, ice cream, or acai bowl outing – it feels like I’m simulating summer.

Creating a warm weather playlist is another great idea. Putting together a playlist of songs that I loved during different summers and listening to them would remind me of when the weather was warmer. If you prefer warm weather like me, don’t worry. We’ll get our sunshine and heat back in the spring! Until then, Florida is an option!