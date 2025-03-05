The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m in a phase right now where I want to randomly watch romcom movies, which hopefully isn’t a sign of an early quarter-life crisis. We’ll soon find out, right?

However, I’ve been watching romcoms because I want to write one. And yes, before you even say I should be reading romcoms too if I want to write them, I’m working on it. I haven’t read a full book in so long…anyways! Here are a few of my romcom ideas that I’ve been toying around with.

Idea #1: Shy Girl x Frat Boy

This is the idea I’ve gotten the furthest on. I named all the characters, and I have a plotline in my head with some wholesome twists and turns. I began writing, but I’m still in the first scene. The shy girl and the frat boy have yet to meet. I love this concept so much, however. As a shy girl myself, I might be manifesting a partner for myself with this project! (I’m not manifesting a frat boy in particular.)

Idea #2: Childhood Crushes

You know those elementary school relationships? I think they’re cute. I haven’t written this story yet, but I also have the characters’ names picked out. Imagine two first graders who have crushes on each other, and they never actually break up. They spend their entire elementary and middle school years together as a “couple,” and finally in high school, they officially become boyfriend and girlfriend. Of course, there are some issues that arise when you date in high school! It’s going to be wholesome but real, and I can’t wait to see where these characters go.

Idea #3: Frenemies to Lovers + Fake Relationship(?)

The first movies I rewatched in my romcom phase were all three movies in the To All The Boys franchise. I got inspired by the idea of a fake relationship, with a frenemies to lovers spin. I have nothing on this story so far – it’s just a concept for right now. However, I think it could be juicy.

Idea #4: Cottagecore(?)

On Monday, I was scrolling on my writing account on Instagram and I found a post from the user writesofnovember. The title was “The Next Book You’ll Write Based on Your Zodiac Sign.” I’m a Taurus, and mine said “a slow-burn, cottagecore romance with a cinnamon roll main character.” It’s like she knew I love to write sweet characters! Let’s just say, I added it to the list and I’m excited to see where it takes me.

Idea #5: Showmance

I’m already writing a Big Brother inspired story with two showmances, so I had to add this one in. I want to do more reality TV inspired stories, and I already have a few ideas. I obsess over showmances in real life (I’m casual I promise, I’m just a fangirl), so why not write about fictional showmances that I can obsess over too!

Let’s be real, I’m going to have some more ideas in the future. I can’t wait to see where all these ideas and my other ones in the future take me! I’m hoping this is not a quick phase, because thinking and writing about the fictional worlds in my head is a lot of fun.

It definitely will take me a while to finish these stories, but I’m planning on publishing them on Wattpad. My username is writingsbyjessica!