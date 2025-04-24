I Saw Lucy Dacus in Boston, and I Am Forever Changed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have not been to a true concert since my freshman year of high school, so imagine my excitement when my childhood best friend scored us tickets to Lucy Dacus’s Forever is a Feeling tour at MGM Fenway back in January. We’ve both been obsessed with Lucy and boygenius for years, so we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see her live. Seeing her on Easter Sunday was one of the best nights of my life. I can now report back that Lucy puts on an unforgettable show, and sounds just as incredible live as she does on recording.

My friend and I made a weekend out of the concert, and spent Saturday into Sunday exploring Newton and Boston. I finally got to check out Newtonville Books, and even though I’m about to pack up my dorm, I couldn’t resist taking a few books home with me. We ate such good food this weekend, and our first stop was Johnny’s Luncheonette. We loved it so much that we went back for breakfast the next day. Our exploration of Newton’s restaurants ended with Tom’s Pizza and Wally’s Ice Cream & Sweets. I’ve found some new favorites, and I’ll definitely be back in the future.

I would also like to brag that I successfully navigated the Green Line all throughout Sunday, which I have never done before. I usually rely on my roommate to get us around Boston, but since they’re studying abroad, I became an expert at reading the train schedule. I’m from the true suburbs, so I have no prior experience using public transportation. It felt like an achievement to me, and I got to spend the day feeling like a city local.

Now for the specifics of the concert itself. We got to MGM way before the doors opened, but we didn’t mind waiting in line for a little over an hour. We could see the merch table being set up, and we were worried the line would be too long to wait in before the show. But, there was virtually no line, and we got merch with plenty of time to spare. Lucy’s merchandise is amazing, and I’m practically living in my “I like Lucy Dacus” t-shirt. Once we were inside the venue, it was super easy to find our seats and get settled before the openers came on. We had balcony seats, which I was grateful for because I can’t stand for that long. We still had a great view of the stage and were comfortable for the entire show.

For this portion of the tour, Lucy has jasmine.4.t and Katie Gavin opening for her. I knew Katie from her band MUNA, but I had never heard jasmine.4.t before, and I’m now a fan. Lucy used her show and platform to uplift and showcase queer artists, which I think is important given everything happening in the world right now. During her set, jasmine.4.t spoke about the recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling regarding transgender people before singing her song “Woman.” It was such a powerful moment, and I could feel the solidarity of the queer community in the room. Katie Gavin was also incredible, and I loved getting to hear songs from her album “What a Relief.” It has a more folk and country feel than the music MUNA creates, but there is something so beautiful about sapphic country music, and I know this album is going to be on repeat for the foreseeable future.

I don’t think I’ve ever screamed as hard as when Lucy came out onto the stage. She looked like an angel, and she sounded just like one, too. Her stage design was like nothing I’ve seen before, with screens set in ornate frames that changed with the songs. The lighting was also well done, and the way it lined up with the music was perfect. She obviously played songs from “Forever is a Feeling” but also played some amazing selections from “Home Video,” including “Hot & Heavy” and “Triple Dog Dare.” I had no doubt that I was going to cry during the show, and I started during “Big Deal.” I’ve said before that Lucy writes some of the most gut-wrenching lyrics I’ve ever heard, and she packs so much emotion into her voice that it’s hard not to cry when she sings.

I’ve noticed that “surprise songs” have become more common in concerts lately, and Lucy did not disappoint. She sang “Please Stay,” and I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room, myself included. I think this is one of her saddest songs, and it hits harder now that she and Julien Baker are confirmed to be in a relationship. I had also figured out from TikTok that “True Blue” and “Night Shift” were on the setlist, and she performed both during an encore. I now have a video of everyone screaming the words to “Night Shift,” which was honestly a cathartic experience. I’m shocked I still have a voice after. To echo Lucy in “Come Out,” this concert was an incredible night that I’m not sure I can properly describe with words.