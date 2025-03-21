The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever feel like you’re being swamped with assignments all the time, and you feel like you never have the time to hang out with friends or family?

In my way of understanding it, the key to this is to have a balance between my studies and being able to enjoy myself.

Here is a list of ways to balance between your academics and your social life from my experience!

Time Management!

Time management helped me in a lot of ways because it allows me to have a healthy relationship between my workload or studies. Creating a schedule helped me in the long run; I still have trouble with time management but writing everything down on either a calendar or making a to-do list helps!

Set breaks!

From my personal experience, setting breaks helped me out. I don’t use my whole time studying, and take a few breaks in between to ease my mind and to decrease stress. Having a snack, talking with a friend, calling a parent, or just resting can be life-changing!

Learn how to say NO.

In my opinion, it’s okay to tell someone you can’t hang out or go out with them. Don’t feel like you have to attend every single event; you can always go to the next one! I prioritize surrounding myself with the right friends who understand and respect me.

Set realistic goals.

Setting realistic goals has helped me! My experience is that it implements in my mind that I want to do a certain task. Setting goals that meet up to my standards will help me avoid burnout in so many ways, because my goals that will be set in either a social or academic setting are achievable.

Communication.

One thing I love is learning how to communicate effectively. From my experience, I’ve had my ups and downs with communication. It’s not always easy and that’s completely normal in my opinion! From my vision, the best way to approach someone is just to be honest. Just straight up be honest with them, let them know what your priorities are!

In the end, do whatever makes you feel comfortable, because you know yourself better than anyone else, and that is so important.