The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

The college basketball March Madness tournament started on March 18, and the championship game happened on April 7, in which the Florida Gators were victorious.

My family has watched the tournament every year for as long as I can remember. My parents both went to Duke University for undergrad, and their basketball team is almost always good. Basketball is an important part of the school, and they definitely carried that love into our family. However, I only tend to care about the basketball season during the month of March specifically for the craziness that the tournament brings.

We began having bracket competitions when I was in middle school. All three of us each made a bracket, and we’d battle it out every year. Whoever has the most points wins bragging rights.

We all predicted Duke to win the tournament this year, which is why we were all disappointed when they lost in the Final Four to Houston – especially my parents. The other Final Four game was Florida vs. Auburn.

At this point, my dad’s bracket was already busted. He picked too many early upsets that didn’t end up going his way, which caused him to lose points. I was winning by around 30 points, and the Florida and Auburn game would be the bracket decider because I had Auburn playing Duke in the final, and my mom had Florida playing Duke.

I was disappointed when Auburn lost, because I knew I lost the bracket pool. I’ve beaten my parents for at least four years in a row, so to care so much about my bracket for it to lose was upsetting.

Crazily enough, even though my dad had no path to win the pool, I lost enough points when Auburn lost that he moved to second place – and I unfortunately landed in third. I couldn’t help but laugh. As competitive as I am in March Madness, I’ll take my defeat this year.

Until next year, March Madness!