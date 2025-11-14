How I’m Managing My Social and School Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in college while trying to stay involved in your personal or social life can be hard! It’s a little more difficult for me personally because I tend to procrastinate a lot, and I focus too much on what I’m going to do on the weekend with my friends or when the next social hangout is, so I end up forgetting about the assignments that pile up a lot. That doesn’t mean I never finish them, though. I always get my assignments in on time somehow, and here’s how I balance between personal and school life.

Get assignments done first

I know I said I focus on my social life more than my school life, but I have really disciplined myself into completing what is important first before I do the fun stuff. I have started to get into a rhythm of finishing my work first, and then the “reward” comes after.

Usually, after I finish studying or an assignment, I treat myself! I also feel accomplished after completing something, and when I feel really educated on it!

Planning and Scheduling

I always have a planner every school year, whether it is digital or a physical planner. I just started doing this a few weeks ago, and it is actually so helpful because I tend to forget what I have to get done for my classes.

I usually ask my friends a specific date for when we are going to go out because I am someone who works better with routine. Although I do love spontaneous hangouts where we just go unplanned but it is better to go on a scheduled basis so that it gives both parties time to organize!

Communication

I always communicate with my friends if I am frankly just too packed with my studies. It is completely okay to say “no” when you want to focus on your studying. I think being open and honest expands my connections and bonds more because I am putting my needs first to set a way of balance between the friendship.

Although I will always tell someone that we can hang out another time, I give another option rather than the previous decision. Communication is always so good, especially in friendships or relationships.