How I’m Managing My Social and School Life

Being in college while trying to stay involved in your personal or social life can be hard! It’s a little more difficult for me personally because I tend to procrastinate a lot, and I focus too much on what I’m going to do on the weekend with my friends or when the next social hangout is, so I end up forgetting about the assignments that pile up a lot. That doesn’t mean I never finish them, though. I always get my assignments in on time somehow, and here’s how I balance between personal and school life.
- Get assignments done first
I know I said I focus on my social life more than my school life, but I have really disciplined myself into completing what is important first before I do the fun stuff. I have started to get into a rhythm of finishing my work first, and then the “reward” comes after.
Usually, after I finish studying or an assignment, I treat myself! I also feel accomplished after completing something, and when I feel really educated on it!
- Planning and Scheduling
I always have a planner every school year, whether it is digital or a physical planner. I just started doing this a few weeks ago, and it is actually so helpful because I tend to forget what I have to get done for my classes.
I usually ask my friends a specific date for when we are going to go out because I am someone who works better with routine. Although I do love spontaneous hangouts where we just go unplanned but it is better to go on a scheduled basis so that it gives both parties time to organize!
- Communication
I always communicate with my friends if I am frankly just too packed with my studies. It is completely okay to say “no” when you want to focus on your studying. I think being open and honest expands my connections and bonds more because I am putting my needs first to set a way of balance between the friendship.
Although I will always tell someone that we can hang out another time, I give another option rather than the previous decision. Communication is always so good, especially in friendships or relationships.