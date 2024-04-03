This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

I find keeping your peace to be something that’s needed especially in times of late. It has helped me keep my composure as well as allowed me to prioritize the things that I need to get done. Starting off I have begun to decide that I am no longer putting my energy into fights that do not mean something to me. I am at a point in life where arguments are not worth wasting the energy that I could be using on myself. Honestly, this is one of the number one things I am doing, or attempting. At twenty years old I do not have the time or energy to be wasting arguing when someone cannot simply speak with me.

Another thing that I have been doing to keep my peace is allowing myself time every day to decompress. Not allowing everything to bottle up inside has had a huge impact on my ability to keep my peace. I have given myself at least five minutes to step away from whatever hectic day I had prior and just focus on taking care of myself. This leads me to my third point, I am making sure before I allow myself to focus on helping everyone around me that I have at least allotted enough time in the day for me to take enough care of myself. This is because I cannot properly help anyone without acknowledging the things going on in my life. Part of this is connected to me deciding some things are not worth me wasting my mental energy on. Some days when I feel hurt or am upset it is necessary for me to process that feeling before I allow myself to bury it to help someone else.

Lastly, I am making sure that I spend time with people who bring me up rather than people who bring me down. This has been something I have taken so much time to appreciate because it has been really difficult some days to pretend like everything has been all okay… Especially when it comes to friends who bring me down.

Keeping my peace is something that I have focused on and have made sure to appreciate. With that, I have started to see more genuine happiness being around others and even just more enjoyment when I am completing my day-to-day tasks.