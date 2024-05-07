How I Prepared for My First Interview Ever

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finals are over, classes are over, yet still… I do not have an internship. I am currently in the panic stages of internship hunting, however, I refuse to fret and keep calm. A few weeks ago, I had my first interview ever for an internship, which I sadly did not get (however, I did get three interviews), and I prepared strategically. In this article, I’m going to list the ways that I prepped for my first interview in hopes that it’ll help other college students in the same boat as I am!

Do. Your. Research!!!

My biggest tip is to research the internship you are applying for. Research the organization, the person you will be interviewing with, the head of the company, and what they do. Show the interviewer that you know your stuff and impress the hell out of them. I’ve been applying for labs, so I’ve been researching all of the studies the labs are conducting as well as who the head of the lab is.

Write down questions beforehand.

Whether it’s in a Google Doc or on a Post-it next to you, keep a list of questions next to you that you have for the interviewer. Asking them questions shows that you are actually interested in the site and are not just there to get class credit. They want to know that you will be a helpful member of their team and won’t just tread along.

Don’t be afraid to reach out.

If you have an interview and they mention a Zoom link but don’t send you one, then email them. It’s okay to email and double-check that you haven’t missed the link. Also, if they say it’s okay to email and ask any questions, take advantage of that.