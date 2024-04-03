How I “Mastered” the Art of Time Management 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming to the end of my senior year, I can say I have “mastered” the art of time management. Mastered is in air quotes, because I am human and sometimes time gets away from me, or I just need a break. However, here are some ways that have really helped me through the years in the time management world.

Planner- WRITE IT DOWN

A planner is a must to become a time management master. Whether it be physical or digital, it will be a lifesaver. I personally made my own planner with a blank journal, I couldn’t find what I wanted so I did it myself. Obviously, get one that works for you and your needs. The main takeaway from this tip is to write it down. If it’s not written down there is about a 5% chance it will get done.

Assignment List

This next tip is particularly for my college students’ friends, although it could go for anyone and become a task list. I like to have a Google Sheets of all my assignments for the semester so that I can organize them by class and due date. This is essential for me because I can see the assignments I have due for the whole week right in front of me.

Advantage of Weekends and Time Between Classes

I personally set aside one weekend day for work and one for rest. As mentioned above, the assignment list allows me to see my work for the week. I typically like to try and knock out my assignments for the upcoming week on a weekend day. This way if something pops up I am not overwhelmed during the week. Time between classes is also a good way to stay on top of assignments and or get ahead. Just remember to also factor in time for yourself, taking care of yourself is productive too!