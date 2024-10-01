The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nintendo has announced the re-release of the MySims games on Nintendo Switch. The MySims: Cozy Bundle is going to be a “Retro Re-release” which is coming out on November 19, 2024. The bundle includes the original MySims game alongside the MySims Kingdom game as well. This article explains how I feel about the comeback.

To say I am excited for the MySims Cozy Bundle is an understatement. I grew up playing the MySims games, any of the games that came out I probably spent many hours playing as a child. However, as I got older the games either got lost or stopped working, but they never left my mind and I missed them dearly. So when I heard about the comeback I was so excited to play these games on the Switch as it is so easy and portable as well.

The MySims original game is going to be fun as I do not remember too much about it, but the description of the game kept my nostalgia high. However, I personally am most excited to play MySims Kingdom again. The characters make me laugh and the story always kept me so happy and looking forward to getting into their worlds and experimenting with new builds or outlooks on how to help them.

These games are cozy games, but they are also safe games for me. I know that these games always helped me relax and keep my mind at peace, especially during those high stress days. The cuteness, the puzzles, the locations, and the characters were not always relatable but they were uplifting in the game. The clothing and builds through all the tasks allow for creativity and self-expression as you get to decorate just about any way that you feel.

I am slightly nervous that it won’t be as much fun as I once remember it being. However, I also know that my love for this franchise is unbeatable and it is something I grew up with and think as an adult it would be even more fun. I say this because my creativity levels have heightened to an insane amount and I think I will be able to have even more fun with all the options. I am also very hopeful that this could result in more “retro” games coming back on newer consoles so that adults can relive some of their best memories.

Therefore, I am very excited about the release of this game and am so excited to see if the gameplay is as amazing as I remember it being.