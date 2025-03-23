The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March is Women’s History Month, which means there are tons of women to recognize throughout various fields. I would like to recognize two really talented women in the design industry.

The first woman I would like to recognize is Elizabeth Friedländer. Elizabeth Friedländer was born in 1903 and grew up in Berlin, Germany. She was of Jewish descent and had to flee her own country in 1936 when anti-Semitic laws were being pushed into law in Germany. She fled to England, where she spent most of her time as a designer. She was the first woman to create and design a typeface, which is called Elizabeth ND. It comes in two styles, roman and italic. She also worked in many mediums, being book covers, packaging, prints, and typography of course. She had a talent for patterns and texture in her designs. Elizabeth Friedländer is one of the many talented women in the design industry and has many other powerful pieces of artwork.

The second talented designer I would like to recognize is Paula Scher. Paula Scher was born on October 6th, 1948 and grew up in Washington, D.C. She became a graphic designer that specializes in some really magnificent typography. Paula Scher climbed up the ladders in the design industry and became really known for her eclectic typography and bold imagery. She made album covers and worked with artists such as Charles Mingus, Boston, The Yardbirds, and many other talented musicians. She has also worked with New York’s Public Theater and has made extraordinary posters for them. She is still working in the design industry today at 76 years old and is still actively making work for the New York office of Pentagram.

Both of these women are just two designers that caught my attention and as a graphic design major, I take inspiration from them.