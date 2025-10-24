Here’s Why I’m so Excited About the ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ Expansion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cozy gaming and video games in general are one of my favorite ways to unwind. Just like a good book, I love getting lost in a good storyline or world. At the top of my list of favorite games is Disney Dreamlight Valley, which I’ve spent many an article discussing my love for. I’m not even a huge Disney fan, but this game is just so fun and engaging that I’ve spent hours playing in my little fantasy world. Recently, the game developers announced the third expansion pass to be added to the game, after A Rift in Time and The Storybook Vale. This new expansion is called Wishblossom Ranch, and it releases on November 19th. The developers have also begun teasing what players can expect to come to the game with the expansion, and I wanted to share these additions along with my thoughts.

Aside from the storyline, the characters arriving with the expansion pass are always a major point of interest. This time, we are getting Snow White from Snow White, Tinker Bell from Peter Pan, and the Disney Fairies franchise, Maximus from Tangled, Cruella from 101 Dalmations, and Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. We usually get around five characters with each expansion, and many players have been eagerly awaiting their arrival. I was not expecting Cruella as the “villain” addition, and I would not have thought Tigger would be the first Winnie the Pooh character to be added, but I’m excited about what they’ll add to the game. I’m still holding out hope that Pooh himself will join at some point next year. I personally cannot wait for Snow White and Tinker Bell because they were some of my favorites when I was little, so they will bring plenty of childhood nostalgia for me.

The storyline itself looks incredible as well. The main storylines in each expansion, and the original game itself, all focus on fixing up the world and saving it from an evil force with the help of the new characters. For Wishblossom Ranch, the titular ranch has long been abandoned after Cruella ran it into the ground. Therefore, our character must work to restore the ranch and the surrounding world to its former glory. Also, Maximus’s joining the game signals the addition of horses to the game! I honestly was not expecting this, but many players are excited to live out their equestrian dreams. The horses will also apparently play a big role in the main storyline, so I’m interested in how that will play out. It definitely sounds like I’ll have plenty of quests to do. My other big point of excitement with this expansion is that the entire storyline is going to be released all at once. In the past, expansions have dropped in two or three parts, with a decent amount of time between each release. This meant that after completing all the quests for each part, players would have to wait months until the next part dropped. Some players would lose interest in the game and wouldn’t play until the other parts came out. However, I think that if everything is released all at once, we will have lots of content to keep us entertained, especially once the next free update comes out in December. That update is confirmed to be bringing Cinderella to the game, and seeing as she’s my favorite princess, I already cannot wait. Overall, I’m really looking forward to when Wishblossom Ranch releases, and it will definitely keep me entertained over Thanksgiving and Winter break.