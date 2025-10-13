Here’s All the Media I Consumed This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am nothing if not a combination of my favorite pieces of media. This summer gave me the perfect opportunity to catch up on and engage with the content I love and to find even more to enjoy. It truly became the perfect way to relax and unwind after a stressful semester and reset myself before the beginning of senior year. I consumed a variety of content this summer, from reality television to books and video games. Here is my recap of everything I watched, read, listened to, or played this summer.

Big Brother Season 27

It wouldn’t be summer without another season of Big Brother! Watching every season as it comes out is a tradition my mom and I have had for years. I look forward to everything: the season’s theme or major twist, the houseguests, and of course, the ensuing drama and chaos. I love the Hotel Mystere theme, and the Mastermind plot line is interesting enough. I will say that this isn’t my favorite cast of houseguests (many of my favorites were early evictions, or I couldn’t get behind their gameplay after a while), even though I did enjoy the drama that Rachel Reilly brought to the season. I’m currently rooting for Keanu to win the season and for Will to win America’s Favorite Houseguest, and I hope I’m correct when all is revealed in a few weeks.

Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck

My love for everything Bravo is also from watching the Real Housewives franchises with her growing up. This obsession has expanded into other Bravo franchises, including Below Deck. I’m not kidding when I say that I binged all nine current seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, all three current seasons of Below Deck Down Under, and the first five seasons of the main Below Deck. It’s so easy to get invested in the drama and interpersonal relationships of the crew, as well as the luxury of the charter guests and their sky-high demands. As someone who has spent about five years in the service industry, the charter guests both infuriate and entertain me. I also tend to become attached to my favorite recurring crew members, including Aesha Scott, Captain Sandy Yawn, and Kate Chastain. They bring so much joy to my screen, and I am eagerly awaiting the premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10, because Aesha and Captain Sandy are returning for another season!

The Girl Historians podcast

If I’m doing any task or getting ready for the day, you can assume that I’m listening to the Girl Historians podcast, hosted by Blair MacMillan and Carley Thorne (uncarley on YouTube). This is first and foremost a comedy podcast that discusses historical events centering on women, or historical topics that lots of girls are obsessed with. My favorite seasons are the ones about the Salem Witch Trials and the six wives of Henry VIII. Each episode delves into a different aspect of the broader topic, along with Blair and Carley’s hilarious commentary. They launched their newest season this summer, which is all about the Kennedy family. I get a good laugh, and I learn something new! It’s the perfect combination.

Everything is Tuberculosis by John Green

I am not the biggest non-fiction reader, but I enjoyed every page of this book. In addition to writing some of the most well-known Young Adult novels and creating study materials on the CrashCourse YouTube channel, John Green has also become an expert on and advocate for tuberculosis. Everything is Tuberculosis dives into the social history of the disease and how its presence has shaped culture over centuries. It also examines the complexity of tuberculosis being one of the deadliest diseases in history, and its persistence in the modern day. The book becomes a call for global healthcare reform and humanizes people living with the disease. As someone who isn’t the biggest science person, I found that Green explored each topic within the book in an accessible and engaging way. I think everyone can and should read this book.

Oathbound by Tracy Deonn

I have been following the Legendborn Cycle series since high school, and I got my hands on the third book in the series as soon as it was released earlier this year. I need to preface that this is a 600-page novel, which I then proceeded to finish in a little over two weeks because I was virtually unable to put it down. Whatever magic Tracy Deonn puts into her writing was alive and well, which resulted in me finishing it so quickly. The plot and characters were developed beautifully, and Deonn expanded upon her already rich magic system so well. Based on how Oathbound ended, I am nervously excited for how things will play out in the fourth book, which will likely not be released for a few more years.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

My love for this game is something I have already gushed about in past articles, and I’m going to talk about it again. I spent so much of my summer playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, immersed in the three major updates that dropped this summer. First came the “Mysteries of Skull Rock” update, which introduced Peter Pan into the game. This update was the perfect introduction to summer with pirate and mermaid-themed activities to do within the valley. Next, the second part of the Storybook Vale expansion was released, and I got to finish the storyline by unlocking Maleficent and Aurora as characters. Finally, the most recent update was “Emotional Rescue,” which brought players Joy and Sadness from Inside Out. There is always something to do within this game, hence why I spent so many hours running around my valley full of Disney characters. I apologize in advance for who I will be when Cinderella is added to the game in December.

Tiny Bookshop

This game has been on my radar since it was announced, so of course, I had to get it once it was released. I am always looking for a game that is cozy and comforting while also being engaging, and Tiny Bookshop checks every box. It fulfills my secret wish of moving to the English seaside and running a bookshop in a little coastal town. The storyline is wholesome, and I love recommending books to customers and decorating my shop to match the season. I cannot wait for when the weather gets colder and I can curl up in my bed and get lost in the world of bookselling.