I am in my current era of enjoying games in my free time to relax. I also have been a big fan of the current rise in retro games making their comeback. We’re seeing it largely within EA who has been rereleasing their Sims games along with the subsection of the MySims games. I have been thoroughly a fan of these rereleases as they are nostalgic and bringing the love for games back. These are some of the games that I hope to see make their comeback.

First off I would love to see any of the Bratz games up for a rerelease. These games were the foundation of my childhood memories. I can remember hours and hours of gameplay and how much these games scratched an itch in my brain. I would love to get another taste of the nostalgia of running around the towns doing quests. I know they came out with a Bratz game a few year ago but I am specifically talking about Bratz: Forever Diamondz, Bratz Rock Angelz, and Bratz: Girlz Really Rock. These games were the most entertaining games from my childhood.

From there, I would love to touch back for a Sims spin-off. The Urbz: Sims in the City. This game had such an amazing soundtrack. Black Eyed Peas being “in” the game was iconic for the time. It was such a powerful game that allowed for people to enjoy their creativity. Everything about this game just spews 2000s and there is nothing I love more.

Connected to that is The Sims 2: Castaway, which is such an iconic game as well. This could be a sort of controversial opinion because a lot of people felt like this game was a little odd, but it had my whole heart. The amount of work you had to put in took it head and shoulders above the other Sims games during its time.

These games were the building blocks of my childhood. Online you can still find gameplay of it, and I recommend that if you also miss these games. There is nothing that makes me happier than getting to relive such fond memories. I would love to see some rereleases of these games, hopefully at some point we can get them on modern platforms too.