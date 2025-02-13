Fun Things to Do For Yourself on Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Single on Valentine’s day?

Well, here are some fun things to do for yourself on this day full of love!

Treat yourself!

Treat yourself with something sweet or savoury; don’t hold back, go right in and enjoy yourself! Take yourself out to your favorite cafe or bakery place and treat yourself right. Treating yourself just doesn’t mean going out and getting something sweet to eat, it can mean a number of things, whether that means buying something you’ve been wanting to get, getting your nails done, going to a spa, or even sleeping. Whatever comes to your mind, don’t be afraid to venture out and treat yourself right!

Self-care!

Self-care can mean a number of things, whether it means doing your skincare, working out, taking a walk, or taking a nice hot bath for yourself! Don’t be afraid to give in to what your mind or body needs.

Arts & crafts!

There is nothing better than letting your mind get as creative as it can. Make some paper crafts, make a fun card for someone close, or get some yarn out and start crocheting!

Watch a new show or movie!

Want to distract yourself for some time? Put on a new show and grab your favorite snacks to enjoy yourself! Pick out a really long, entertaining show with at least 5 or more seasons. Once you get hooked, you can never go back! But if you’re not into shows, movies just might be up your alley. Choose one that speaks to you and what you’re in the mood for!

Hang out with close friends!

Who needs a partner when you have friends who you can go out with and have just as much fun as you would with a partner! Go out to eat somewhere, exchange cute little gifts for one another, or dress up and just have a good time with your people.