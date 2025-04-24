Fun Outdoor Activities for Your Spring and Summer Plans

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Plan a picnic

I love a good picnic, complete with tea sandwiches and a refreshing beverage. Picnics can be as simple or elaborate as you’d like, and a fun way to get together with friends. Paired with an artistic activity like painting or sketching also makes for a fun hangout or date.

Garden decor painting and crafting

I have both an unpainted gnome and a birdhouse that have been waiting to be painted for a good two years at least, but I do intend to eventually make a fun day of sitting outside and getting around to painting these. Bonus points if you make your own birdhouse! You can also paint something as simple as a smooth stone to decorate your outdoor space.

Hiking

Hiking doesn’t have to entail a rugged, treacherous trek. If you’re lucky enough to have lots of trails local to you, you can have your pick of varying lengths and difficulty levels. Of course, it’s good to always be prepared with lots of hydration, food, and comfortable clothing (with weather or potential insects in mind) and shoes.

Hikes are a great way to get moving and in tune with nature. Keeping an eye out for lots of flora and fauna is a big highlight for me!

Birdwatching

You can bring a pair of binoculars on a hike for some birdwatching, but you can also start much closer to home, anywhere that you know birds frequent! I’m personally hoping to spot an owl someday.

Cloud Gazing

Sometimes letting your imagination lead and sitting back and observing is just what you need. Cloud gazing can be a really low-key way to enjoy the outdoors and relax on a warm, sunny day. It can also be interesting to compare (or debate) with those around you and see how people interpret different shapes.