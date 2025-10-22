Five YouTube Channels I Recommend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that everyone and their mother knows what YouTube is. The website has 2.7 billion users as of 2025. With over 800 million videos on the website, one must wonder which YouTubers are worth watching.

The goal of this article is to provide some answers to this question. In this article, I have included brief summaries of YouTubers that I enjoy with the hope that you will enjoy them as well. I hope you like this article.

Diamondbolt

Diamondbolt is a YouTuber who has over 649,000 subscribers. His videos usually cover pop culture. For instance, The Absolute Nightmare of Online Spoilers is a relatable video covering the difficulty of avoiding spoilers on the internet. Personally, my favorite video of his is The Crazy World of Controversial Fan Films, which covers controversies involving fan-made movies. I enjoy it because the examples he decided to put in the video are interesting, and he is willing to joke about serious subject matter in a way that does not feel disrespectful.

One reason I enjoy Diamondbolt’s content is simply because I enjoy content about pop culture. Another is that I enjoy his sense of humor. For instance, in The Absolute Nightmare of Online Spoilers, he opens the video with the line “Since the dawn of time, man has always had one shared instinct that’s been passed down for generations, and that’s an inability to not immediately yap about a movie that came out 2.5 seconds ago” while footage from The Croods (2013) plays in the background. I also enjoy his editing style.

KitRig

KitRig is an American YouTuber who currently has over 22,700 subscribers. He usually posts comedic memes that utilize characters from pop culture on his channel. For instance, You Was There Too (Original) is a Cars (2006) parody where Mater transports Lightning McQueen to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Personally, my favorite video of his is Sonic.EXE vs. Bonzi Buddy because of its comedic yet chilling ending, where Bonzi uses his access to the American nuclear launch codes to become the dictator of the United States.

I like KitRig’s videos because he sprinkles elements of horror into what are mostly comedic videos in a way that works well. For instance, in The Annoying Countdown to Doom, a parody of the Annoying Orange, a countdown to nuclear armageddon suddenly speeds up significantly.

Brandon Yates

Brandon Yates is an American musician and YouTuber with over 61,700 subscribers. He posts music that he has created on his channel. He is a composer for Death Battle, a fan-made web series that takes fictional characters from pop culture and tries to determine which one would win in a fight. As such, most of Yates’s songs are hypothetical soundtracks to fights between various characters from pop culture. For instance, Faster than Light imagines a fight between Mickey Mouse and Sonic the Hedgehog. Specifically, it is based on the versions of them from Kingdom Hearts and the comic series Sonic the Hedgehog by Archie Comics, respectively. My personal favorite song of his is Fireborn, which portrays a fight between the Dragonborn from The Elder Scrolls and the Chosen Undead from Dark Souls. While I have yet to play a game from either franchise, I enjoy the song because it frames this fight as an epic and important battle and has amazing vocals.

I enjoy Yates’s content since he makes many high-quality songs that are just as good as Fireborn. For instance, I really like his song A Billion isn’t that Much which imagines a fight between one billion lions on one team and one of every single Pokémon species from Pokémon on the other. Secondly, each video contains a great piece of fan art based on the matchup. For instance, The New Standard, a track depicting a fight between Edelgard von Hresvelg from Fire Emblem and Kylo Ren from Star Wars, depicts Kylo’s stormtrooper soldiers removing a flag of the Arrestrian Empire, the country that Edelgard rules over. Finally, every once in a while, there will be a comedic matchup that Yates still creates a banger for, and it is always fun to see what the mashup is. One example is Break Your Fast, a theme for a fight between the restaurant chains IHOP and Waffle House.

Doctor Nowhere

Doctor Nowhere is a YouTuber whose real name is Silas Orion. He currently has over 791,000 subscribers. He makes horror short films. For instance, The Boy and the Bath depicts the ghost of a dead child haunting his parent, whom he blames for his death. My favorite video of his is The Boiled One Phenomenon, a horror short film that depicts a demonic entity tormenting the people who were unfortunate enough to encounter it when it hijacked a TV broadcast.

I enjoy Orion’s videos since he is very effective at creating chilling horror. For instance,

The Oddity Compendium [INST. 1] depicts people who have been erased from existence being sent to an alternate dimension that houses deadly headless breathing corpses called Ichabodies. In addition, many of Orion’s videos have meaningful themes. For instance, The Boy and the Bath appears to be a video about survivor’s guilt. This is because the parent in the video is haunted by a ghost telling them that his death is their fault.

Whang!

Whang! is a YouTuber with 1.39 million subscribers who creates video essays on strange yet interesting topics. For instance, They Died For Yu-Gi-Oh – Gaming Mysteries covers a Chilean urban legend relating to a non-existent Yu-Gi-Oh card. My personal favorite video of his is The Ram Ranch Story – Tales From the Internet, a video that covers the origins of Ram Ranch, a comedic and awful song that became popular online. I enjoy it because I find Ram Ranch funny, and I like hearing about the origins of popular memes. I enjoy Whang!’s videos because he covers interesting topics that most YouTubers would not because of concerns regarding YouTube’s terms of service. For instance, Mario is Missing 2: Peach’s Untold Tale – Tales From the Internet covers the origins of a scrapped adult Super Mario fangame. In addition, many of the topics he covers on his channel are relatively obscure. For example, The Lost Seinfeld Episode – Tales From the Internet covers the origins of a lost episode of Seinfeld (1989-1998).