Everything You Need to Know About BTS’ Comeback

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finally, after a two-year hiatus, BTS is returning in full force. In 2022, the members of the Korean pop group BTS were forced to take a break from their music careers and complete their mandatory military service in South Korea. Their exit left fans in despair, wondering how long they were going to have to wait until the group would be back together. Members individually released EPs, singles, albums, and performed solo concerts and tours for fans. Throughout, the Army has been on edge for the members to be a complete group again. I believe it will be worth the wait.

Not only are they releasing a full album with 14 songs, but they have also teamed up with Netflix to give us the full experience. Their album releases on Saturday, March 21st, and a live premiere performance is streamed on Netflix at 1 a.m. (EST). Looking ahead, the Army can be excited about the BTS documentary releasing on March 27, only on Netflix, and the BTS World Tour ARIRANG. If you are looking to attend the tour and haven’t already purchased your tickets, unfortunately the North America and Europe shows are sold out. Though if you are willing to travel, you can hold out hope for their Latin America and Asia tour dates. Best of luck to those still fighting for tickets!

How can you prepare for all that is to come? Make sure you set reminders and alarms for release dates and times. Missing the live performance would be disappointing, don’t sleep through it! If you have tickets for the tour, have a lightstick in hand when you go. BTS has released light stick ver.4 for this tour and has completed presale with a sell out. Do your research and purchase an official version to ensure it will connect to the concert. Your experience will be elevated with light stick features.

Overall, I am beyond excited to see BTS perform together again. I know that the songs are going to be bangers and the dancing is going to be out of this world. I will be sat for every release and have already purchased tickets for day one of their Gillette Stadium shows. From one army to another, I hope you can enjoy every part of the BTS comeback and I will see you at the concert!