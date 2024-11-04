The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a small dorm on a college campus, it can be difficult to have the space or even the time to be artistic. However, if you enjoy making art, it is still possible to create some fun, simpler crafts in your room.

Canvas painting

This is a really creative way to spend time with friends, roommates, or just yourself to unwind. There are various canvas sizes that you can purchase at Michaels or other art supply stores. The only other materials you will need are paint and brushes. Your final product could even be hung up as decoration for the dorm if it comes out really well. Unwind and relax by trying this art activity at home the next chance you get.

Dorm Banners

This is another fun arts and crafts you could do with your roommates if you have some, or on your own. All you need is different colored felt fabrics, scissors, and a hot glue gun. On these, you can add your name or cut out shapes to glue on the triangle fabric. Everyone can customize these in a personal way, and they could be hung on your door as name tags or decor after they are finished.

Embroidery

Embroidery is a great way to pass the time artistically, as it is simple enough to complete. If you like to be challenged with your arts and crafts there are different levels of embroidery that can be a bit harder. There are plenty of pretty embroidery templates at art supply stores like Michaels and JOANN Fabric Store.

Crafts with beads

There are so many arts and crafts that include beads, such as bracelets, keychains, and waist chain making. All of these are easy enough to enjoy in a dorm room. A benefit of this craft is that you can wear what you end up making, and each thing can be different and customizable. You can mindlessly enjoy this activity while watching TV or spending time with friends.

Each of these art projects are low-pressure activities that can be used to decompress in a dorm room. As a college student, I know how difficult it is to find the time or space for big arts and crafts. However, each of these activities can likely be completed in a day or so, and are a way to have fun during the stressful school season. Art does not need to be complex or intricate in order to have fun and create something beautiful.