Did I Fall in Love With Love Me, Love Me?

Love Me, Love Me follows June, a nervous high schooler from the UK, attending her first day at a high school in Milan. Her day starts well; she makes some friends, finds her classes, and even bumps into a cute boy, Will. Everything seems to be working out until she meets James, the school’s edgy bad boy. James is Will’s best friend and would do anything for him. As June starts going out with Will, she is constantly reminded of James’ presence. Can June resist the temptation of James’ personality and be with Will, who cares for her deeply, or will she jeopardize her relationship for the thrill?

As I watched Love Me Love Me, I found myself continuously on the edge of my seat for what was going to happen next. You look at this storyline and expect a typical love triangle, but that is far from what Prime Video is giving us. Adapted from a Wattpad story, we step out of the traditional box and move into a space of lust and spicy dominance. Every time June and James are in the same room, you can feel the tension building. As you watch their relationship unfold, you feel sad for Will while he is left in the dark, and you are given the tough decision of whether you are team James or team Will.

As June’s relationship with both boys gets pretty heated, I would recommend this movie as a 16+ YA romance. It has everything you want in a romance and still leaves you wanting more. There is no confirmation on a second movie yet, but I know there will be a fan following wanting a sequel. To give my non-expert review, I would rate Love Me, Love Me four out of five stars. It is a good watch if you are looking for hot boys, lust, and spicy romance. Make sure to choose your viewing partners wisely, and happy watching!