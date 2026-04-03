Day In The Life Of A College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My day in the life can be chaotic because I can either be doing one thing or the other! My week is busy from Monday to Thursday because of all of my classes, assignments, and the many clubs that I am in. So let’s take it step by step and break it down my day in the life as a college student!

Usually, I wake up at 9:30 am. Still, on days I have a class at 9:30, I wake up around 8:30, sometimes 9:00. I am not the best at morning routines, so a lot of the time I am scrambling to get ready because I am someone who prioritizes sleep a lot, but I realized that once you’re up, you’re more awake so I just need to get up!

Aside from mornings, I go to my classes that I need to go to that day, and my classes this semester are two back-to-back each day, except for Wednesdays, which is three classes back to back. I actually really like the back-to-back classes because after I am done with them, I can focus on my work without having to worry about getting to my next class.

After my classes, I get lunch with my friends. After lunch, I either head back to my dorm or go to one of my many clubs! My clubs keep me really busy most of the time, and sometimes it can get too much. However, I like being busy during the day since I feel more productive.

Lastly, when my day is pretty much up, I am finally back to my dorm. My roommate and I are super close, so we usually have long conversations before the two of us do our own separate duties. I do my homework and any club work that I need to do, and then I settle down for the night before the next day!

That is my day in the life as a college student!