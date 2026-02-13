Dancing With The Stars is Putting on a Convention?!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Dancing With The Stars Con is coming, and I’m so excited!

On Tuesday morning, a group of pros were on Good Morning America to announce the weekend-long event, DWTSCon. This star-studded convention will take place from July 31 to August 2 in Palm Springs, California. All the events will take place at Acrisure Arena, and the website lists nearby hotels for anyone traveling from out of state. The presale is on Thursday at 12pm PST, and the general sale is on Saturday at 10am PST.

So far, 31 celebrities and pros have been announced as talent for the event. Some of the celebrities include Danielle Fishel, season 33 winner Joey Graziadei, Whitney Leavitt, Johnny Weir, and judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. There will be two live performances, panels, exhibits, a kickoff party, and other events for fans to participate in. There are also VIP upgrades, where people will be able to have photo-ops with select cast members. It’s every DWTS superfan’s dream, including mine.

My favorite pro, Witney Carson, is supposed to be appearing that weekend, and this may be the biggest opportunity for me to meet her for the first time in seven years. I met her for the first time on the DWTS tour in 2019, and it was such a memorable experience. Besides potentially meeting the cast, this event also provides an opportunity for me to meet up with fellow fans from all over the country who will be attending. Some of my fandom friends are already planning on going!

I can already tell that DWTSCon will bring many people together, and I want to be a part of the action. I’m really hoping this works out for me! I’m graduating from college in May. I’m hoping to have a job by that time, and I’ll likely be able to find someone to go with. This year marks my tenth year in the show’s Instagram fandom, and DWTSCon couldn’t come at a more perfect time! I hope that I can get tickets!