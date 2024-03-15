The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The college experience can be so stressful and nerve wracking. It is very important to take care of yourself. Here are my top five self care tips that I use while being stressed out that calm me down.

My first tip is to listen to calming music. I close my eyes and listen to the music and focus on my breathing. Don’t think about anything else, and try to clear my mind. Creating a playlist that I can use every time you are stressed out is very beneficial in the moment.

My second tip is to stay active. Exercise is important because it can help reduce stress and improve your mood, while also boosting energy level. Any type of exercise counts: walking, running, or swimming. Eventually, when exercise became a normal part of my routine, I made goals by starting small, then growing into bigger goals.

My third tip is to connect with others. Hanging out with my friends always makes me smile; smiling can increase your level of happiness. Social support is super beneficial for your mental health. Being able to lean on people and have a support system is so helpful. Hang out with friends or even call them; if your social battery is low, call them instead.

My fourth tip is to take breaks. If you don’t take breaks, there is a possibility that you can burn out. Taking breaks also enhances creativity because it can give my mind an opportunity to wander and make new connections. To prevent that and improve productivity, take breaks when you need to.

My fifth tip is the classic face mask. Pamper yourself; you can do this with friends and family or by yourself. Face masks give you a self esteem boost and self confidence boost. Doing face masks sends your brain a message that you are worthy.