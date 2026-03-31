Check It Off

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I never realized how much a simple planner could change the way I approach my schoolwork until I started using one consistently. Before, I would often look at a long assignment or upcoming exam, and feel completely overwhelmed by how much I had to do. It was hard to know where to start, and I would sometimes procrastinate just because the task felt too big or unclear. Even small assignments felt daunting if they were part of a larger project or a busy week, and I often ended up scrambling at the last minute.

Using a planner changed everything. I began breaking down each assignment into smaller, manageable steps. For example, for discussion posts, I would write “Answer discussion question” as the first task, and then create three checkboxes underneath for each peer we had to reply to. This way, I could clearly see what needed to be done, and crossing off each box gave me a real sense of accomplishment. Similarly, when studying for an exam, I divided the material by chapters or topics, assigning a specific section to each day. Even something as simple as “Read Chapter 2 and make notes” became a satisfying mini-goal.

This approach made tasks feel far less intimidating and much more achievable. Checking off each task was surprisingly motivating — it visually showed me that I was making steady progress, even when the overall goal still seemed large. Over time, I noticed that I was completing assignments earlier, retaining information better, and feeling significantly less stressed. I even started applying this system to non-school tasks, like organizing my schedule or planning personal projects, and it worked just as well.

Using a planner turned my schoolwork from a source of anxiety into a structured, productive process. By breaking big tasks into smaller steps, celebrating each completed item, and tracking progress visually, I gained control over my workload and developed habits that make me feel more organized, capable, and confident every day.