Celebrities, COVID-19, and the “Quademic”

While the film and television industry, for a time, seemed like a final bastion for masking as a prevention measure in spreading illness, this appears to be coming to a close (if it hasn’t been for a while). Attendees of the SNL 50th Anniversary apparently fell victim to the “SNL 50th Covid Curse”, after jokes were made about confining talent over the age of 60 in a small space for the event. A week later, Jamie Lee Curtis “playfully” called out Colin Farrell for giving her COVID-19 at the Golden Globes in January. He carried on the lighthearted tone and passed on the blame to a costar, and joked that he “was just spreading the love”. Farrell himself has previously spoken about dealing with long Covid for several months, so the cognitive dissonance here in making light of a post-viral condition that leaves millions unable to work is particularly disappointing. But I guess when it all works out for you, it’s easy not to think about those with less luck and likely fewer resources.

A few names from the industry have spoken up about the real threat COVID-19 poses. Actor Matt McGorry went into great detail about the consequences of Long COVID and the various forms of discrimination that intersect with people’s misunderstanding of those affected. David Lynch, months before his passing, expressed that leaving his home was too great a risk due to COVID-19. And yet I’m doubtful that most fans of his work cared about the connection between the risk Covid posed to his health and the effect it had on his ability to keep working.

However much I’d love to stop harping about the potential long-term consequences of COVID-19, science continues to suggest that we will come to regret the flippant attitude we’ve adopted towards this virus. My own feelings are running high as I spend a fourth day dealing with what seems like a sudden exacerbation of on-and-off symptoms that I’ve been dealing with for about a year following a mystery infection (I have my suspicions), that I’ve made no progress in figuring out thanks to my doctor all but dismissing my concerns (thanks for the vitamin supplements, I guess). As a society, we’ve been so eager to “move on” from a virus that has done nothing of the sort, leaving behind countless individuals who have been dealing with Long Covid or are at higher risk of becoming impacted. Our apathetic (or comedic) approach helps no one.

I find it ironic that some have taken to calling the current surge in circulating viruses a “quademic”, given how many were happy to accept “end of public emergency” as synonymous with “end of pandemic”, and how often I have to deal with listening to “during covid” in the same breath as “we have to live with it now.” That also goes with many acting as if the rampant spread of various illnesses right now is inevitable, as if people’s ability to mask (in addition to diligent hand-washing), even just during such peak-virus months, or at least while symptomatic, has vanished.

The language we use matters, as does our conviction in standing with science. As we witness the incessant nonsensical and beyond alarming actions taken by the current administration, we must reflect on the ways we perpetuate harm, whether in the ways we discuss a very unfunny virus or how we casually spread illnesses to one another. Failing to protect our health, and that of those around us, will not be helpful in the long run.