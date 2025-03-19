The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Lasell chapter.

Women’s History Month has always been about uplifting and supporting women. But historically, celebrations of women haven’t included trans women. It is important to recognize the important work our trans sisters have done for the queer and women’s liberation movements. Now more than ever, it feels crucial to support the transgender and queer communities and to acknowledge everyone who came before us. That is why I wanted to use this article as a way to give space to iconic and important trans women and celebrate them how they deserve to be.

Marsha P. Johnson

Marsha P. Johnson is arguably one of the most well-known figures in the queer community, as she spent her life advocating for trans rights, unhoused LGBTQ+ youth, and people living with AIDS. The “P” in her name stood for “Pay It No Mind,” which became her personal motto and response to people asking about her gender identity. Marsha P. Johnson is probably best known for her presence at the 1969 Stonewall Inn Uprising. It is unclear what she did exactly, but it is agreed upon that Marsha was there and part of the protests. Her legacy is a testament to the power of resistance and fighting for a better world. The queer liberation movement would not be where it is today without her hard work.

Sylvia Rivera

If you know who Marsha P. Johnson was, then you should definitely know Sylvia Rivera. The two are commonly known as a pair and worked together in their activism efforts, with Marsha resembling a motherly figure for Sylvia. Sylvia advocated for trans rights, specifically trans people of color. She fought for their inclusion in the queer liberation movement, as trans people were often excluded in discussions regarding queer rights. Sylvia was also there alongside Marsha at Stonewall and claimed that she threw the second Molotov cocktail during the uprising. She spent her life advocating for trans rights and visibility in everything from pride parades to anti-discrimination legislation. Like Marsha, Sylvia’s advocacy was essential to furthering the queer liberation movement, and she deserves her flowers for everything she’s done.

Jinkx Monsoon

I wanted to include Jinkx Monsoon on this list not only because my love for her knows no bounds, but because she represents the modern-day trans rights movement. Her talent is truly endless, from numerous Broadway performances to being the only RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant to win twice (she first won back in Season Five and again in All Stars Season Seven). In addition to being an incredible performer, Jinkx is also very outspoken about trans and queer rights and uses her platform for advocacy. I’ve loved her since she first appeared on Drag Race, and seeing her thrive brings me so much joy.